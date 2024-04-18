back to top
Search
BollywoodED attaches Rs 98 cr worth assets of actor Shilpa Shetty, husband...
BollywoodIndiaLatest News

ED attaches Rs 98 cr worth assets of actor Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 18: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has attached assets worth Rs 98 crore, including a bungalow in Pune and equity shares, of actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra as part of a money laundering investigation.

The case pertains to cheating of investor funds through use of Bitcoins.

The attached properties include residential flat in Juhu (Mumbai) presently in the name of Shetty and residential bungalow in Pune and equity shares in the name of Kundra, the federal agency said in a statement.

A provisional attachment order has been issued under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach these properties worth Rs 97.79 crore, it said.

The money laundering case stems from FIRs of the Maharashtra Police and Delhi Police against a company named Variable Tech Pte Ltd, Late Amit Bhardwaj, Ajay Bhardwaj, Vivek Bhardwaj, Simpy Bhardwaj, Mahender Bhardwaj and number of agents, where it was alleged that they had collected huge amounts of funds in the form of Bitcoins (worth Rs 6,600 crore in 2017) from gullible public with the false promises of 10 per cent per month return in the form of Bitcoins.

The promoters cheated the investors and have been concealing the ill gotten Bitcoins in obscure online wallets, the ED alleged.

Kundra, it claimed, received 285 Bitcoins from the mastermind and promoter of Gain Bitcoin Ponzi “s” Amit Bhardwaj for setting up Bitcoin mining farm in Ukraine.

Kundra is still in possession of 285 Bitcoins which are presently valued at more than Rs 150 crore, the ED said.

Previous article
Dubai Continues Drying Out from Record-Breaking Rains as Flights and Roads Slowly Reopen
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not in Europe: Study

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 18: The baby-food brands sold by...

Process of filling forms for grant of Rs 1,500 to women can continue in Himachal: Poll panel

Northlines Northlines -
Shimla: The Election Commission has given the go ahead...

BJP eyes hat-trick as Congress, DPAP mount challenge in Udhampur

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu: The high-voltage electioneering came to an end on...

Aamir Khan Deepfake Video: Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against Unnamed Person

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Apr 18 : The Mumbai Police have registered...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Dubai Continues Drying Out from Record-Breaking Rains as Flights and Roads...

Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not...

Unveiling the Jeremy Williams connection: Man receives 4 death sentences for...