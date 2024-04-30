back to top
InternationalGaza death count crosses 34,500 as Israel-Hamas war escalates
International

Gaza death count crosses 34,500 as Israel-Hamas war escalates

By: Northlines

Date:

The long-running conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza has taken a massive human toll, according to latest reports from authorities in the coastal enclave. Over seven months since clashes first erupted last October, the death count from the violence has crossed 34,500 people in Gaza alone.

In their daily situation report, the health ministry of Gaza revealed that in the past 24 hours, 47 more lives were lost adding to the grim toll. They further stated that over 77,000 people have suffered injuries so far due to the fighting, putting immense pressure on the territory's fragile medical infrastructure. Graphic images surfacing from hospitals depicted the extensive wounds and suffering faced by civilians caught in the middle of the unrest.

aid groups have repeatedly flagged the dire humanitarian fallout from the protracted conflict. With no signs of a resolution in sight even after several months of hostilities, the people of Gaza continue to bear the brunt through massive casualties and damage to infrastructure. Both sides stand entrenched in their positions with civilians paying the ultimate price each day the clashes persist.

