InternationalHainault Man Arrested After Series of Stabbings in London
International

Hainault Man Arrested After Series of Stabbings in London

By: Northlines

Date:

A 36-year-old suspect allegedly assaulted members of the public and two police officers before eventually being apprehended. A critical incident unfolded near a Tube station in northeast London as reports emerged of a man wielding a sword and attacking members of the public and police officers. The man, who was reportedly armed with a sword, crashed a vehicle into a house on Thurlow Gardens before reportedly stabbing multiple people, according to police.

The 36-year-old suspect allegedly assaulted members of the public and two police officers before eventually being apprehended. The Metropolitan Police were notified of the incident shortly before 7 a.m. this morning.

Emergency services, including fire and rescue crews and numerous ambulances, rushed to the scene. The current condition of those injured remains unknown, and authorities have confirmed they are not seeking any additional suspects.

In response to the incident, Hainault Tube station in Ilford has been closed by police.

 

