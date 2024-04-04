Did Shoaib Malik send flirty messages to Pakistani actor Nawal Saeed? The controversy surrounding cricketer’s alleged DMs

Shoaib Malik, the former captain of the Pakistani cricket team, is once again making news for his personal life decisions. Malik, who tied the knot with Pakistani actress Sana Javed earlier this year in January, seems to have allegedly sent flirtatious direct messages to another Pakistani actress Nawal Saeed. This new development has left fans and followers of the cricket star shocked and surprised.

During a recent interview on a Pakistani chat show, when asked about receiving direct messages from cricketers, Nawal hinted that she too has got messages from married cricketers. While she did not take any names, many speculated that she was referring to Shoaib Malik. When probed, she laughed off taking Malik's name but did not deny the allegations either.

Nawal stated that she is not comfortable discussing the context of such messages from cricketers. She expressed that cricketers being role models and public figures should refrain from such actions. She also mentioned that cricketers are idolized more than actors by people.

Meanwhile, Malik tied the knot with Sana earlier this year in January following his divorce from former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in October 2022. Mirza and Malik share a son together. On the other hand, Sana too was previously married to Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal but ended their relationship in 2020.

While no direct confirmation has come from either Shoaib or Nawal regarding the alleged chat screenshots, this new development has undoubtedly become the topic of discussion among their admirers. Only an official statement from them can clear the air around these flirty DMs rumours.