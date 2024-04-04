Sydney Sweeney opens up about her most nerve wrecking audition as a teenager on The Drew Barrymore Show

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney recently opened up about her journey as a young actress trying to make it in Hollywood on The Drew Barrymore Show. When asked about her most embarrassing audition experience, Sweeney took the audience back to one of her earliest auditions as a 14 year old.

She shared that it was for a recurring role on an ABC Family show, one of her first callbacks with a panel of casting directors rather than a single person. Due to nerves of performing in front of multiple industry professionals for the first time, Sweeney froze on stage and completely forgot her lines. She eventually broke down in tears and had to leave the audition prematurely.

The honest vulnerability in recounting the story shows Sweeney's growth as a performer from her teenage years. While undoubtedly a difficult experience, it sets an example for aspiring young actors facing rejection and fear of failure in the audition process. Sweeney has undoubtedly come a long way from that day, with hugely successful roles under her belt like Euphoria that have rightly earned her fame and recognition in the entertainment world.

