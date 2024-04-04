Search
EntertainmentCBFC Certifies Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan With...
Entertainment

CBFC Certifies Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan With U/A Rating- Key Details

By: Northlines

Date:

The much-awaited action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring superstars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, has been certified with a U/A rating by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the runtime of the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is 164 minutes (2 hours and 44 minutes).

Some key details about the CBFC certification:

  • The CBFC watched the film on April 2nd and passed it with a U/A certificate. This means parents can take their children to watch the high-octane entertainer.
  • As per reports, the film has undergone minor modifications on the CBFC's suggestion. A few scenes featuring intense action sequences and violence have been chopped or blurred slightly to suit the target audience rating.
  • A social message disclaimer has also been added regarding the depiction of liquor consumption in one particular scene.
  • The makers also submitted a clarifying the use of armed forces' signs, symbols, uniforms and protocols to ensure factual accuracy.
  • Scheduled for an Eid release on April 10th, the big- action flick is said to have been shot extensively across exotic locations over several months.

With its high-profile cast and slick production values, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The CBFC certification is an important milestone and confirms the film is all set for its theatrical bow. Fans can now look forward to a full-fledged entertainer to mark the festive season.

Previous article
Sydney Sweeney opens up about her most nerve wrecking audition as a teenager on The Drew Barrymore Show
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Sydney Sweeney opens up about her most nerve wrecking audition as a teenager on The Drew Barrymore Show

Northlines Northlines -
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney recently opened up about her...

Did Shoaib Malik send flirty messages to Pakistani actor Nawal Saeed? The controversy surrounding cricketer’s alleged DMs

Northlines Northlines -
Shoaib Malik, the former captain of the Pakistani cricket...

A tribute to Vikrant Massey’s most versatile acting showcase to watch online

Northlines Northlines -
Vikrant Massey has time and again proven himself to...

Randeep Hooda Criticizes Kangana Ranaut for Unfairly Targeting Alia Bhatt: ‘It Was Unbecoming

Northlines Northlines -
Randeep Hooda said that Alia Bhatt was unfairly targeted...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sydney Sweeney opens up about her most nerve wrecking audition as...

Did Shoaib Malik send flirty messages to Pakistani actor Nawal Saeed?...

Experience the Rich Heritage of Ahmedabad Within 24 Hours During Your...