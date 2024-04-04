CBFC Certifies Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan With U/A Rating- Key Details

The much-awaited action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, has been certified with a U/A rating by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the runtime of the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is 164 minutes (2 hours and 44 minutes).

Some key details about the CBFC certification:

The CBFC watched the film on April 2nd and passed it with a U/A certificate. This means parents can take their children to watch the high-octane entertainer.

As per reports, the film has undergone minor modifications on the CBFC's suggestion. A few scenes featuring intense action sequences and violence have been chopped or blurred slightly to suit the target audience rating.

A social message disclaimer has also been added regarding the depiction of liquor consumption in one particular scene.

The makers also submitted a letter clarifying the use of armed forces' signs, symbols, uniforms and protocols to ensure factual accuracy.

Scheduled for an Eid release on April 10th, the big-budget action flick is said to have been shot extensively across exotic international locations over several months.

With its high-profile cast and slick production values, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The CBFC certification is an important milestone and confirms the film is all set for its theatrical bow. Fans can now look forward to a full-fledged entertainer to mark the festive season.