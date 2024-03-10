Search
Bollywood Beauties Shine Brighter Than Diwali Lights at 71st Miss World Red Carpet

The city of Mumbai lit up brighter than Diwali as 's biggest stars dazzled on the red carpet of the 71st Miss pageant. Held last night at the ultra-modern Jio World Convention Centre, the return of the prestigious competition to Indian shores after 28 years brought out fashion's finest.

Leading the glam was Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani. The celebrated philanthropist radiated elegance in a classic black and gold silk sari accessorized with statement jewels. Meanwhile, talented actress Sonakshi Sinha turned heads in a show-stopping crimson ensemble. Her meticulously embellished scarlet gown dramatic plumage on the sleeves for a look both vibrant and va-va-voom.

Body positivity advocate Rubina Dilaik also lit up the red carpet despite facing recent post-baby changes. Ignoring fashion critics, the Bigg Boss champ embraced her curves in a sapphire velvet sheath highlighted with shimmering details. Her oozing confidence proved inner beauty always triumphs.

From Nita's noble nod to tradition to the stars' unmatched style, Bollywood's best brought their A-game. Their dazzling displays outshone even Mumbai's famed Diwali lights, leaving audiences everywhere eagerly awaiting more fashion feats from the night.

Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

