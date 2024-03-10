See What Google Lens Has Seen! New Feature Lets You Save Visual Search History

Google Lens users rejoice – you can now keep tabs on all your visual searches thanks to an exciting new auto-save feature. Frustrated that your Google Lens images disappeared after analysis? Not anymore!

While Google Lens has helped students with homework, travelers explore landmarks, and learners visualize STEM concepts, one thing was missing – the ability to store photos right on your device. Until now, the shutter button sent images off to Google without saving locally. But an updated Google Lens says sayonara to that issue.

With a simple toggle, you can opt-in to have every image analyzed by Google Lens automatically saved to your phone. No more re-taking photos or relying on fleeting search results. Just point, click, and keep the visual content at your fingertips. Need to re-check an ID weeks later? Pull it right back up without searching again.

Curious tourists can revisit architectural details. Diligent students have reference images a tap away. Creators and problem-solvers gain an image library instead of transient search sessions. It's a handy way for Google Lens users to truly capitalize on visual search and keep discoveries accessible long-term.