Yoga is a Way of Life for Fitness Icon Malaika Arora
Yoga is a Way of Life for Fitness Icon Malaika Arora

By: Northlines

Date:

Fitness guru Malaika Arora has revealed that yoga has become more than just a workout – it's a lifestyle for her. In a recent Instagram post showing her sun salutation routine, the star shares “Yoga is not just a workout… It's a way of life for me.”

The sun salutation, also known as Surya Namaskar, combines different yoga poses in a fluid sequence. More than a physical exercise, it offers spiritual, mental and physiological benefits by aligning the body and mind according to expert Garima Goyal. Through breath awareness and the yoga connection, it cultivates a state of mindfulness and inner calm.

For Malaika, making yoga a regular practice has fostered healthy habits. Cultivating discipline is a journey, but constant repetition is the key says the celebrity fitness enthusiast. Her dedication to an yoga-focused lifestyle shows in her toned physique and tranquil social posts.

By highlighting yoga's all-round wellness effects, Malaika inspires her fans to transform how they work out. An holistic approach like sun salutations optimizes both physical and mental focus. No wonder the timeless Indian discipline has become a passion rather than a passing phase for the beautiful Bollywood star.

Bollywood Beauties Shine Brighter Than Diwali Lights at 71st Miss World Red Carpet
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

