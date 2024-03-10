Tragic Loss of Lives as Airstrikes Level Residential Buildings in Central Gaza

The deadly toll continues to climb after devastating airstrikes levelled multiple residential buildings in the crowded neighborhoods of Nuseirat in central Gaza on Saturday afternoon. Health officials at Al Aqsa Hospital have now confirmed that at least 13 innocent lives, including two young children, have been lost in the aerial attacks.

Eyewitnesses recount the horror as the Israeli airstrikes directly hit multi-storey buildings housing families in the congested area. Shocking footage from the hospital shows medical staff frantically pulling out bodies, including those of the lifeless children, from under the rubble of the flattened structures.

While the Israel Defense Forces are yet to comment on the specific strikes, they maintain their position of “dismantling Hamas capabilities”. However, with the buildings razed clearly housing civilians, serious questions are being raised about the targeting of residential localities.

The tragic loss of so many lives in their homes on a weekend has shattered the community. As the death toll from the attacks continues mounting with more feared buried under the debris, demands are growing for an impartial investigation into the bombings.