Baisakhi Mahotsav 2023: A celebration of Jammu’s cultural legacy

Kite Flying, Cultural Procession, Tonga-Buggy Ride among highlights

Jammu Tawi, April 08: Jammu to witness a three-day ‘Baisakhi Mahotsav 2023' from April 13 to 15 to celebrate Dogra culture and heritage, Secretary Tourism, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah said.

The festival has been planned by the Tourism Department and celebrations will be held at various locations across Jammu Division including Gulabgarh-Paddar in Kishtwar, Devika Udhampur, Mansar Lake, Dera Baba Banda Bahadur Reasi, Jia Pota Ghat Akhnoor and Nangali Sahib Gurudwara Poonch as well as Mubarak Mandi Complex, Maharaja Hari Singh Park and Peer Kho in Jammu district. Suggestions from stakeholders and bazaar associations are welcomed for the successful organisation of the festival.

Joint Director of Tourism, Sunaina Sharma Mehta, briefed that the focus of the Baisakhi Festival would be on reviving Dogra culture and traditions. Local bazaars will be decorated, and cultural activities will be organised at Mubarak Mandi and Maharaja Hari Singh Park.

On 13th April, a grand Cultural Procession (Shobha Yatra) will be organised from Raghunath Mandir to Mubarak Mandi Complex where cultural performances will mark the celebrations from 13th to 15th April 2023.

On 14th April, a Kite Flying Festival will be celebrated at Maharaja Hari Singh Park Jammu and the traditional ‘Tonga Buggy' ride of Kanak Mandi will be revived. A cultural programme will also be organised at Peer Kho Temple along with Dogri Dhaam.

Cultural festivities will continue daily in the evening at Mubarak Mandi and Maharaja Hari Singh Park with other activities in rotation at popular locations. Decorative gates, night illumination of the old city, chariot rides, live painting bazaar, storytelling sessions on Dogra folklore and legacy, dhol beaters and Dogra band will be highlights of the event. A replica of a Dogra Village will also be displayed at Mubarak Mandi Complex during the festival.

The meeting was attended by association presidents and representatives from Peer Kho, Jain Bazaar Association, Purani Mandi Association, Dharmarth Trust, Veer Marg Association, Rajinder Bazaar Association, Raghunath Bazaar Association, Link Road Association, Lakhdata Bazaar Association, Old Hospital Road Association, American Oncology Institute Sidhra, Pacca Danga Association and Central Trade Association among others.