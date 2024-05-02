back to top
Search
BusinessThe Federal Reserve Announces Interest Rates Will Remain Stable at 5.25% to...
Business

The Federal Reserve Announces Interest Rates Will Remain Stable at 5.25% to 5.5%

By: Northlines

Date:

The Fed issued its decision in a statement after its latest meeting, at which it kept its key rate at a two-decade high of roughly 5.3%. Several hotter-than-expected reports on prices and economic growth have recently undercut the Fed’s belief that inflation was steadily easing.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday emphasized that inflation has remained stubbornly high in recent months and said it doesn’t plan to cut interest rates until it has “greater confidence” that price increases are slowing sustainably to its 2% target.

The Fed issued its decision in a statement after its latest meeting, at which it kept its key rate at a two-decade high of roughly 5.3%. Several hotter-than-expected reports on prices and economic growth have recently undercut the Fed’s belief that inflation was steadily easing.

The combination of high interest rates and persistent inflation has also emerged as a potential threat to President Joe Biden’s re-election bid. “In recent months,” Chair Jerome Powell said at a news conference, “inflation has shown a lack of further progress toward our 2% objective.”

“It is likely that gaining greater confidence,” he added, “will take longer than previously expected.” Powell did strike a note of optimism about inflation.

Despite the recent setbacks, he said, “My expectation is that over the course of this year, we will see inflation move back down.”

Wall Street traders initially cheered the prospect that the Fed will cut rates at some point this year as well as Powell’s comment that the Fed isn’t considering reverting to rate increases to attack inflation. “I think it’s unlikely that the next policy rate move will be a hike,” he said. Later, though, stock prices erased their gains and finished the day essentially unchanged from where they were before Powell’s news conference.

Still, Powell sketched out a series of potential scenarios for the months ahead. He said that if hiring stayed strong and “inflation is moving sideways,” that “would be a case in which it would be appropriate to hold off on rate cuts.”

Previous article
Kotak Mahindra Bank stock plummets to 1-year low as top executive resigns abruptly
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Kotak Mahindra Bank stock plummets to 1-year low as top executive resigns abruptly

Northlines Northlines -
The shares of one of India's leading private sector...

Report: Commerce Ministry’s 100-day agenda may include plans for enhancing exports through the development of e-commerce hubs.

Northlines Northlines -
The commerce ministry's arm DGFT is already working with...

In April, Tata Motors sees a 12% increase in sales, reaching 77,521 units.

Northlines Northlines -
The company's total domestic dispatches rose 12 per cent...

India’s gross GST revenue surpasses Rs 2 lakh crore for first time in April

Northlines Northlines -
India's gross goods and services tax (GST) revenue collection...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Kotak Mahindra Bank stock plummets to 1-year low as top executive...

Janhvi Kapoor gives fans an intimate tour of her childhood home...

Pawan Kalyan takes on oppressors as legendary warrior in “Hari Hara...