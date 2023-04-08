Fraudster selling fake Gulmarg Gandola tickets held

Waris Fayaz

Baramulla, Apr 08: Police on Saturday held a fraudster involved in selling fake Gondola tickets in Gulmarg.

A police spokesperson told that a case under relevant sections of law was registered at police station Gulmarg following a complaint by the manager of Gulmarg Gondola. The complainant stated that a tourist guide had sold fake tickets to two tourists at Rs 2500 per ticket.

Acting over the complaint, the guide identified as Aashiq Hussain Magray son of Abdul Rashid Magray of Tangmarg village was arrested.

“It came to the fore that the modus operandi is to pre-book gondola tickets and then sell them to gullible tourists at exorbitant rates,” said a spokesperson.