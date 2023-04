Srinagar, Apr 08: Burglars decamped with an ATM of Jammu and Kashmir Bank in the main town area of Pulwama district, officials said on Saturday.

They told that burglars took away the ATM along with cash near Government Degree College Pulwama last night.

They said that the ATM contained around Rs 24 lakh when it was stolen.

They said police have registered a case and started investigations into the matter.