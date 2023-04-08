Jammu Film Festival opens, Features films from 11 countries

Jammu Tawi, April 08: The third edition of the Jammu Film Festival, sponsored by the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, began with a grand opening at Abhinav Theatre. The festival featured parallel screenings of 25 feature films, short films and documentaries from countries including Iran, India, France and the United States.

The opening section of the festival showcased short films and a documentary from countries such as Iran, India, France and the United States. These included Nahid, Kav Kav, Fatih the Conqueror, Sandhanam and Liturgy of Anti-Tank Obstacles.

The Chief Guest for the occasion was the Director of Tourism Jammu, Vivekanand Rai. The festival attracted a diverse audience of students, artists and art lovers.

Vivekanand Rai praised the festival for promoting tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and providing a platform for filmmakers to showcase their talent.

Joint Director of Jammu Tourism, Sunaina Mehta, said that Jammu Tourism has been organising events at a grand scale to showcase places beyond Patnitop and Sanasar and promote tourism through innovative means such as film tourism.

The Jammu Film Festival also saw the presence of other distinguished guests, including celebrity guest MK Raina, a renowned theatre and film personality. Raina praised the festival for providing an opportunity for artists to showcase their work.

Other notable guests were President KP Sabha Jammu, KK Khosa and several others from the arts and culture community.

Three female documentary directors- Sakal Bhat from Delhi, Abanti Sinha from Kolkata and Neha Sharma from Chandigarh, were also present at the festival.

Around 25 feature films, short films and documentaries were screened on the first day of the festival. The event attracted delegates from all over India and a diverse audience of students, artists and art lovers.

The festival was organised by Vomedh and received support from key sponsors such as the Tourism Department and the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.

The festival features screenings of 50 feature films, short films and documentaries from 11 countries and will run until 9 April. In addition to the screenings, the festival will also host side events such as panel discussions, a red-carpet event, a culture showcase and a painting exhibition.