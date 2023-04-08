Women’s Ice Hockey team blessed by Ladakh Lt Governor

The team will take part in the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia and Oceania Championship at Bangkok

Leh, April 08, 2023: The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), today extended his best wishes while interacting with India's Ice Hockey Women's team that will take part in the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia and Oceania Championship to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from April 30 to May 7, 2023.

HLG blessed the team and wished for their success. He advised the players to show sportsman spirit and a never-say-die attitude during the event. He also advised the players to follow the ‘attack is the best defence' mantra during their matches. HLG further advised the players to motivate each other to boost the morale of the team.

The team assured HLG to give their best performance during the championship.

The Indian ice hockey team comprising mostly players from Ladakh will be led by Captain Tsewang Chuskit while Tsewang Gyaltson will be the coach of the women's team. The other members of the team include Rinchen Dolma, Noor Jahan, Disket C Angmo, Sonam Angmo, Stanzin Chotso, Tashi Dolker, Sharap Yangskit, Padma Dolker, Deachen Dolker (Assistant Captain), Dorjey Dolma, Shabina Kausar, Padma Chorol (Assistant Captain), Stanzin Dolker, Skarma Rinchen, Sonam Angmo Kanji, Rigzin Yangdol and Motup Angmo.

A training camp will be held in Thailand prior to the championship. The teams participating in the championship are India, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.