Ayushmann Khurana reveals Bollywood’s reliance on rented fashion from stylists

By: Northlines

Date:

Top Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurana recently shed light on the common practice of renting outfits in the film industry. In an interview, he revealed that many celebrities do not purchase the lavish designer clothes seen on screen and promotional tours. Instead, they rely on stylist assistance to source temporary rentals.

Ayushmann said “The entire Bollywood operates based on rentals. Do you think we can afford to buy all those clothes? We hire stylists who obtain the desired looks from rental sources, then return them after use.” He makes a valid point considering the quantity and value of fashion worn during busy professional schedules. Permanent ownership would be impractical.

The star also praised fellow actor Diljit Dosanjh's distinguished sartorial flair. He said Dosanjh successfully represents Indian to a global audience with his stylistic choices. Ayushmann finds inspiration in his Punjabi roots and talent for self-expression through outfit curation.

In a fun anecdote, Ayushmann shared how brother Aparshakti Khurana mentored his early style. Being a fashion enthusiast, Aparshakti helped groom Ayushmann's presenting image for hosting gigs. He joked about compelling Aparshakti into the creative director role in exchange for pocket money, keeping finances within the family. Unfortunately, their sibling collaboration ended once both pursued acting careers with conflicting schedules.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

