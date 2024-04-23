Rubina Dilaik opens up about her fertility struggles and regaining intimacy post twins

Famed TV actor Rubina Dilaik recently opened up about her struggles with pregnancy and conception in her insightful podcast ‘Kisine Bataya Nahi: The Motherhood Journey'. Speaking to actor and friend Pankhuri Awasthy, Dilaik candidly discussed challenges faced during her twin pregnancy journey and beyond.

Dilaik revealed that low levels of Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) constrained her ability to conceive naturally. As per her doctor, she only had a four month period where conceiving through natural means was possible. Low AMH typically indicates diminished ovarian reserve and reduced chances of fertility without medical assistance.

If unsuccessful during this window, Dilaik would need to consider Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) or In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF). She expressed frustration after three months of trying without success. However, in a surprise turn, she fell pregnant the month she decided to take a break from actively trying. This highlights the unpredictability of conception and emotional rollercoaster of fertility struggles.

Post-pregnancy, both actresses spoke about declining intimacy with partners due to newborn demands and exhaustion. Hormonal changes, body image issues and postpartum depression also commonly impact intimacy. Regular communication, prioritizing self-care and gradually introducing intimacy aids recovery.

Dilaik's vulnerability sheds light on lesser discussed pregnancy aspects. It reminds women struggling with fertility of hope and encourages open discussion to better support each other through this journey.