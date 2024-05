High Court issues notice to Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh on petition seeking students’ safety in school buses

Chandigarh, May 3: The Punjab and Haryana High Court today issued notice of motion to the states of Haryana and Punjab, along with UT Chandigarh, on a plea for effective implementation of the policies framed by the authorities concerned for ensuring the safety of students travelling in school buses.



The notice by the Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji came on a plea filed by Sushil Verma of Bhiwani district. He was also seeking directions to fix the responsibility for grave laxity in performance of mandatory duty in connection with the April 11 accident involving a school bus in Mahendragarh district, in which six students were killed. He alleged that the authorities had failed to conduct checking and inspection of buses ferrying schoolchildren despite various directions.

