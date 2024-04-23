back to top
Life Style
The Hidden Sugar in Popular Biscuit Choices
Life Style

The Hidden Sugar in Popular Biscuit Choices

By: Northlines

Date:

Most of us enjoy the occasional biscuit to satisfy a snack craving. However, did you know that many varieties contain added sugar levels that may impact your if consumed regularly? Nutrition experts shed light on the sugar content in common biscuit options and how to make smarter choices.

The amount of added sugars can range significantly between biscuit types and brands. Sweet varieties like cookies tend to be higher, with a single serving packing 2-8 grams of sugar on average. This sugar is separate from natural levels in ingredients like flour. Plain crackers and biscuits tend to rely more on whole grains and herbs for flavor, containing little to no added sweeteners.

Excessive sugar intake has been linked to weight gain, diabetes, heart issues and dental problems when consumed daily over the long-term. This is because sugar causes blood sugar levels to spike and crash, stimulating further cravings. Overconsumption may also promote inflammation and oxidative stress in the body.

To choose lower sugar options, nutrition labels are key. Ingredients lists should be checked for terms like sugar being near the top. Total sugars per serving allow comparisons between products. Alternative varieties sweetened naturally with honey or labeled “no added sugar” provide healthier choices for an occasional treat. Portion control is also important to balance intake, complemented by a diet rich in whole foods.

Making informed selections and enjoying biscuits in moderation can help minimize any negative health effects from added sugars. Variety is key to satisfy cravings while supporting well-being.

iOS 17.5 update to deliver exciting new features and customization for iPhone users
Rubina Dilaik opens up about her fertility struggles and regaining intimacy post twins
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

