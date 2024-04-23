back to top
Search
TechnologyiOS 17.5 update to deliver exciting new features and customization for iPhone...
Technology

iOS 17.5 update to deliver exciting new features and customization for iPhone users

By: Northlines

Date:

Apple is set to roll out some exciting new enhancements and functionality with their upcoming iOS 17.5 software release. As revealed in recent beta tests of the update, iPhone owners can look forward to more customization options, new games, and increased choice when downloading apps.

One notable change is the ability for European users to directly install apps from developer websites, bypassing the need to go through the App Store. This will provide more flexibility and competition in the EU app market. Developers meeting certain criteria can register to offer direct downloads, targeting their million-plus user apps.

Gamers will be thrilled by the addition of ‘Quartiles', a new word puzzle coming to Apple News+. Players must combine mini-words to uncover the full term, earning points with each right answer. Solving all five daily puzzles nets a 40-point bonus. It joins existing word games for more mind-bending mobile fun.

Podcast fans can also anticipate personalized widgets thanks to iOS 17.5. The podcast widgets will now adapt their color based on the album of what's playing, for a more visually cohesive experience. This feature aims to improve discoverability and listening enjoyment.

iPad owners get enhancements as well through iPadOS 17.5. An overhauled battery section provides insight into cycle counts and maximum capacity. Rumors also hint at next-gen Apple Pencil support on upcoming iPads.

Previous article
Taiwan flags challenges to India’s semiconductor push including regulatory hurdles, lack of talent and infrastructure
Next article
The Hidden Sugar in Popular Biscuit Choices
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Taiwan flags challenges to India’s semiconductor push including regulatory hurdles, lack of talent and infrastructure

Northlines Northlines -
As India ramps up efforts to develop a strong...

Google launches contactless payment app Wallet in India

Northlines Northlines -
In a move to expand its financial offerings, tech...

Budget-friendly zoom lens boosts phone photography performance

Northlines Northlines -
A common complaint among smartphone users is the lack...

Non-Invasive Spinal Cord Stimulation Shows Potential In Early Testing

Northlines Northlines -
A new bioelectric technology developed by an Indian American...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Fahadh Faasil opens up about working with Kamal Haasan, Mammootty and...

Ayushmann Khurana reveals Bollywood’s reliance on rented fashion from stylists

Rubina Dilaik opens up about her fertility struggles and regaining intimacy...