iOS 17.5 update to deliver exciting new features and customization for iPhone users

Apple is set to roll out some exciting new enhancements and functionality with their upcoming iOS 17.5 software release. As revealed in recent beta tests of the update, iPhone owners can look forward to more customization options, new games, and increased choice when downloading apps.

One notable change is the ability for European users to directly install apps from developer websites, bypassing the need to go through the App Store. This will provide more flexibility and competition in the EU app market. Developers meeting certain criteria can register to offer direct downloads, targeting their million-plus user apps.

Gamers will be thrilled by the addition of ‘Quartiles', a new word puzzle coming to Apple News+. Players must combine mini-words to uncover the full term, earning points with each right answer. Solving all five daily puzzles nets a 40-point bonus. It joins existing word games for more mind-bending mobile fun.

Podcast fans can also anticipate personalized widgets thanks to iOS 17.5. The podcast widgets will now adapt their color based on the album art of what's playing, for a more visually cohesive experience. This feature aims to improve discoverability and listening enjoyment.

iPad owners get enhancements as well through iPadOS 17.5. An overhauled battery health section provides insight into cycle counts and maximum capacity. Rumors also hint at next-gen Apple Pencil support on upcoming iPads.