Fahadh Faasil opens up about working with Kamal Haasan, Mammootty and Rajinikanth

Fahadh Faasil opens up about working with stalwarts Kamal Haasan, Mammootty and Rajinikanth

One of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema today, Fahadh Faasil has had the rare opportunity of collaborating with some of the biggest names in the industry. In a recent interview, the renowned actor shared his experiences of working alongside icons like Kamal Haasan, Mammootty and Rajinikanth.

Speaking about Rajinikanth, Fahadh jokingly wondered if the superstar was aware of his filmography. “I often ask Rajinikanth if he has seen any of my movies. He claims not to have watched them but says he has heard about me,” said Fahadh. The actor goes on to say that merely being in Rajinikanth's presence and watching him memorize and deliver lines is a surreal experience.

Elaborating on his collaborations, Fahadh stated that what impressed him the most about these mega stars was their sincerity in front of the camera. “They truly believe that everyone is equal on set. There is discussion and an effort to make everyone feel included,” he explained. By the time he worked with Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, Fahadh had carved a space for himself in the industry. However, he says working with these legends allowed him to understand cinema at its very core.

Having delivered memorable performances alongside the greats, Fahadh expressed gratitude at being able to approach them for guidance now. His goal is to keep collaborating not to attain hero status but to learn from their immense talent. Fans can soon watch Fahadh share screen space with Rajinikanth once more in the upcoming film Vettaiyan.