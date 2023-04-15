As COVID-19 cases increase, hospitalization is not too much

Upgradation of health facilities is done on basis of population; around 3000 vacancies in the health department are being referred to recruitment agencies: Secretary H&ME

Jahangeer Ganaie

Srinagar, Apr 15: The Covid-19 cases in J&K like rest parts of the country have increased in the past few weeks while the hospitalization rate hasn't increased too much, officials said Saturday.

Bhupinder Kumar, Health and Medical Education Secretary, J&K, while talking to reporters at the sidelines of a Felicitation ceremony organised by the district health society held at Pulwama as the District recognised outstanding performance in the health sector said that in past few weeks, a rising trend of Covid-19 cases has been reported in J&K but hospitalization rate hasn't increased that much and there is no need to panic.

He said that the concerned officials and officers have been asked to remain alert and continue the testing of suspected cases in all the hospitals.

“As per government guidelines, the testing rate has been increased and all patients having symptoms of influenza and acute respiratory distress are being tested and cases are on rise but hospitalization is not much,” he added.

He said that there is no need to panic as the situation is being monitored closely and appropriate steps will be taken in time as the administration has been very successful in managing the previous waves of Covid-19.

Despite the low hospitalization rate, everything has been put on alert and facilities are being enhanced so as to tackle any situation, he said.

While replying to a query, he said that there are proper norms under Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) to decide at what kind of facility should be and the population is the main basis to decide whether there is a need for a sub-centre, CHC Or any other health Institute.

These things are being monitored closely and upgradation decisions are being taken accordingly on the basis of IPHS not on the basis of any individual, he said.

