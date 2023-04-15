6 drug peddlers arrested: Police

Srinagar, Apr 15: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested six drug peddlers in Baramulla & Bandipora and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A Police party at a checkpoint established near Rest House Bandi arrested a drug peddler identified as Mohd Owais Mughal son of Mir Akbar Mughal resident of Bandi Uri. During the search, 38 grams of Brown Sugar were recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody, a police spokesman said in a statement.

Moreover, police said that a police party of PP Delina at a checkpoint established at Main Market Delina arrested two drug peddlers identified as Muzamil Ahmad Ganie son of Ab Rashid resident of Kanlibagh & Mehraj-ud­-Din Sheikh son of Mohammad Sultan Sheikh resident of Sangri Colony Baramulla who was travelling on a Motor Cycle bearing registration number JK05E-8026 which was also seized.

During the search, 60 grams of Charas were recovered from their possession. Subsequently, they have been shifted to police stations where they remain in custody, the statement said.

In another similar action, a Police party of PS Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Stadium Colony Baramulla intercepted a vehicle (Verna) bearing registration number JK05H-0916 driven by Mohd Rafeeq Lone son of Mohd Yousuf Lone resident of Nadihal Baramulla, police said.

During the search 101 bottles of Q-Qurex & Torvirex were recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody. The vehicle used in the commission of the crime was also seized. Pertinently, he was the most wanted drug smuggler in the Baramulla area, police said.

Moreover, a drug peddler identified as Aadil Naseer Dar son of Naseer Ahmad Dar resident of Seer Jagir along with 5 grams of Brown Sugar was arrested during the investigation of a drug peddling case of PS Pattan, the statement added.

Similarly in Bandipora, a police party at a checkpoint established at Najin Nowgam intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK05A-0370 driven by Ab Majeed Dar son of Mohd Qasim Dar resident of Nooripura Budgam. During a search, 7.1 Kgs of Charas Powder was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody. A vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized, police said.