New electricity connection to be compulsorily on prepaid mode

Srinagar, Apr 15: To keep pace with latest state of the art technology coupled with empowering consumers with transparency, KPDCL will register all prospective consumers applying for new connections on a prepaid basis.

In a statement, a spokesperson said with this major step towards better reforms, consumers who are applying for new connections shall be provided smart meters with prepaid functionality for bill payment.

The statement reads that consumers applying for new connections have to apply online on KPDCL website www.kpdcl.jkpdd.net.

“The consumer shall deposit the security and first prepaid recharge corresponding to sanctioned load to energize the smart meter. LG has already launched the Smart Bill Sahuliyat APP(PWA), SMART BS on February 27 to start the new era of transparency where consumers can check, manage and pay their bills on the same portal.”

It added consumers can additionally make use of any choice of online payment gateway including “mpay” or can even recharge through JK Bank Branch in the same manner as postpaid bill payment.

“The new smart meter shall be provided and installed by KPDCL. This latest development will bring more transparency in power sector reforms of Kashmir Valley and provide reliable power supply by demand side management at the consumer level,” it reads.