Jammu observes 132nd anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar

Jammu Tawi, Apr 15: All J&K Scheduled Castes Welfare Association, Saturday celebrated the 132nd Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratan Baba Saheb Dr B R Ambedkar at Dr. B.R.Ambedkar Community Hall, Old Janipur, here with full fervour and enthusiasm.

Dr DK Manyal, former Minister, J&K graced the occasion as Chief Guest while Mohan Lal Kaith, SSP Railways was guest of honour.

The Programme started with the lighting of traditional lamps and floral tributes to Baba Saheb, a statement issued reads.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. DK Manyal advised all the members to come forward for doing Social services to the dalit Samaj selflessly.

Other speakers, who spoke on the occasion included Mohan Lal Kaith, SSP Railways, and Caption. Joginder Pal, Dev Raj Kundal, Krishan Gopal and Pyare Lal while a vote of thanks was presented by Om Raj Bhall, Ex.President.

During the programme, the members paid homage to Baba Saheb and recalled his sacrifices and great Contribution to the upliftment of the downtrodden.

The Association also presented a Memorandum of demands before the Chief Guest for consideration and onward necessary action by the J&K Government.

The prominent persons who attended this programme included Manohar Lal Bhagat District. President Kabir Sabha, Jammu, Krishan Lal Bhagat, Tripta Devi Social worker from Phallain Mandal, Dr Madan Lal, Tilak Raj, Naib Tehsildar ( Rtd.), N D Rajwal, Chairman, Trust ( MSS). Kali Dass President, MSS, Sansar Krotra, President, Guru Nabha Dass Samaj Kalyan Parishad and other Office bearers/ Members of the Association were also present on the occasion RL Bharti, IFS (Retd.), Patron, Jagdish Bhagat, President, Om Raj Bhall, Ex-President, Gopal Dass, General Secretary, MR Majora, Cashier- cum – Office Secretary Shiv Lal, Member, Rajesh Bajgal, Publicity Secretary, Capt.Joginder Pal, District.President, Samba, Krishan Gopal, District President, Jammu ( Rural) Jai Pal, District President, Jammu( Urban) Dev Raj Kundal, District President, Udhampur, Fakir Chand, Member, Pyare Lal, Member.