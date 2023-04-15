A 5-day wet spell from tomorrow in J&K: Weatherman

Srinagar, Apr 15: The weatherman on Saturday said that a fresh Western Disturbance is approaching over north India and predicted light to moderate rain, snowfall over higher reaches in Jammu & Kashmir from Sunday (April 16) to April 20.

The weatherman also said that there is the possibility of damage to orchards and abrupt fall in day temperature.

Director of Meteorological Department (MeT), Sonum Lotus told that a fresh spell of intermittent light to moderate rain and snowfall is expected over higher reaches in J&K during April 16-20. He said that the main activity will be during April 17-18.

During this wet spell, thunderstorms with strong gusty wind reaching (20-30KMPH) and hailstorms are also possible at some places of Jammu & Kashmir, he said, adding that the wet spell is due to approaching of a fresh Western Disturbance over North India.

In wake of the fresh wet spell, there is a possibility of temporary disruption of surface transportation especially over hilly and snowbound areas.

He further said that waterlogging in low-lying areas and damage to orchards is also possible. Besides, there would be an abrupt fall in day temperature by 7-8 degree Celsius.

He advised people that prior to embarking on a long journey, confirm road status from the concerned traffic department

“Stay informed about the weather, as it is dynamic. Farmers are advised to postpone spraying of orchards, and maintain proper drainage of fields during wet weather,” he said.

Lotus further appealed to tourists and the general public to keep warm clothes ready as cold weather may affect their health.