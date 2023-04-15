A high-level committee was constituted to review approaches & strategies for the realization of objectives

Mubashir Aalam Wani

Srinagar, Apr 15: The administration of Ladakh Union Territory has set-up a high-level panel to review the approach/strategies for the realization of the objectives of the vision document- 2047.

The nine-member committee headed by an advisor to LG Ladakh will make a comprehensive review of the approach/strategies of different departments for achieving the sustainable, integrated & carbon neutral objectives of Vision Document -2047.

According to an order, the committee shall review the gaps in infrastructural development in various sectors and propose strategies for balanced regional development.

“The committee shall provide recommendations for midterm corrective actions in the approach/strategies of the departments if necessary, to ensure that the departments remain on the track towards achieving the goals of Vision 2047,” reads the order.

The committee, also comprising administrative secretaries of eight departments, shall meet once in six months or as convened by the chairman.

While Principal Secretary, Planning Development & Monitoring Department is its member secretary of the committee, commissioner/secretary, Industries & Commerce, commissioner/secretary, Higher Education, principal secretary, School Education/H&UDD, commissioner/secretary, Public Works(R&B), secretary Tourism, & Culture and secretary, Power/Agriculture/Horticulture are its members.

It is worthwhile to mention that ‘Ladakh Vision Document- 2047' was released in December last year by then LG Ladakh RK Mathur.