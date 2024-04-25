Malaika Arora inspires fans with her powerful yoga workout on Instagram

Malaika Arora recently shared a motivating yoga workout video on Instagram highlighting her commitment to staying active and healthy. The Bollywood dancer-actor is well known for practicing yoga regularly and credits it for maintaining her toned physique even at 48.

In the Instagram reel, Malaika can be seen smoothly flowing through various yoga asanas like downward dog, plank variations, cobra pose and thread the needle pose. Dressed in comfortable yoga wear, she nails each posture with apparent ease. Towards the end, Malaika holds a high plank while doing side hip dips, displaying her impressive core strength and flexibility.

Along with the video, Malaika shared her mantra – “Never underestimate a woman with a yoga mat”. The caption was an ode to how yoga empowers women to take charge of their health and fitness. Her fans were quick to praise Malaika's dedication in the comments section.

Yoga has been an integral part of Malaika's lifestyle for many years. She often shares snippets from her yoga sessions on social media to motivate her followers. In another recent Instagram post, Malaika listed the two most important tools needed for yoga – one's body and mind.

With her positive attitude and consistent yoga practice, Malaika Arora proves that aging is just a number. She sets an inspiring example of how an active lifestyle can keep women fit and fabulous well into their 40s and beyond. Her social media serves as a great platform to spread awareness on the varied health benefits of yoga.