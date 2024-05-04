Massive search operation on in upper reaches of Bhaderwah, Marmat areas to nab terrorists

Jammu Tawi, May 04: The terrorists responsible for killing a Village Defence Guard (VDG) member recently are believed to have fled from Basantgarh area of Udhampur district after the killing. The Army and police have launched a massive search operation in upper reaches of Bhaderwah and Marmat areas of Doda district following report of few suspects in the area.

Security forces are on high alert in these areas.

A group of terrorists fled after killing a VDG member in Panara village of Basantgarh on April 28. A massive manhunt was launched by security forces in Basantgarh but there was no trace of terrorists.

Now, the search operation is going on in the upper reaches of Bhaderwah and Marmat in Doda district.

Replying to a query about the search operation, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda Javed Iqbal said, “Yes, the search operation is going on.”

Meanwhile, sources told that there were reports of the presence of terrorists in the forest areas after which the search operation was launched.

“A group of two to three suspects were seen in the Mathola area in the upper reaches of Bhaderwah on May 2 after which the search operation was launched but so far nothing has been found. Security forces are still on high alert and are not letting any chance for terrorists to enter the district,” a source said.

Upper areas of Marmat and Bhaderwah are accessible from Basantgarh and terrorists in the past have used this route to commute between Marmat and upper reaches of Udhampur district. There are natural hideouts due to the dense forest and due to absence of any road connectivity, commuting becomes difficult