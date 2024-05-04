Soldier dies, 9 injured as army vehicle skids off road in Anantnag

Anantnag, May 04: One soldier lost his life while nine others suffered minor injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road in Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday.

An official told that a vehicle carrying soldiers, which was on its way from Batagund Verinag towards Watnard Kokernag, skidded off from the road at Batagund, resulting in the injuries to ten soldiers from 19 Rashtriya Rifles unit.

The injured soldiers were rushed to hospital for treatment; however, one of them succumbed at the hospital, the official said, adding that the injured ones are being treated and are stable.

“It is an unfortunate accident, not any terror attack as claimed by some social media posts,” the official clarified.

Police in a statement issued said some social media platforms have circulated news that terrorists have attacked an army vehicle at Batagund top, Dooru which is “totally baseless' ‘.

“We would like to clarify that it was not a terrorist attack but an unfortunate accident. The vehicle carrying army personnel lost control and skidded off the road, resulting in injuries to them including the unfortunate death of one army personnel,” the police spokesperson said.

He urged the general public not to pay any heed to such rumours. “Rumour mongers will be dealt with strictly, according to law,” the spokesperson warned.