Arrest of trio in TS Wazir murder case!

Rival groups come face to face

Sarbjeet Singh

The arrest of three accused by Delhi Crime Branch in former MLC Tirlochan Singh Wazir murder case has brought two rival groups, supporting and opposing the arrests, face to face. The latest arrests have stirred the local Sikh politics of Jammu and resurfaced the sharp differences among the Sikh community. Northlines correspondent Sarbjeet Singh spoke to leaders of both the groups and reproduced what these leaders expressed.

3 suspects are falsely implicated, demands Narco & Brain Mapping test

A group affirming the members of Sikh Civil Society of Jammu Kashmir strongly condemned the wrongful arrests of Sudarshan Singh Wazir, Harjinder Singh Raina and Jagpal Singh. Addressing a press conference in Jammu, the leader of the group Rajinder Singh said that these three arrested were well-known members of the Sikh community expressing disbelief that despite having a clean background, they were arrested.

Rajinder Singh said that the investigating agency, crime branch and police are being misled by a third party, who may want to take advantage of the situation with financial, commercial or political motivation. He pointed out the confession of one of the accused Harmeet Singh who admitted that that TS Wazir was trying to kill him and his son that made him shoot TS Wazir dead.

He said that the crime branch had given a clean chit to Sudarshan Singh Wazir as no evidence was found against him. He requested the investigating agencies to re-investigate the matter impartially, so that those people who are trying to take advantage of the situation can be identified. They demanded narco and brain mapping tests of all the accused so that the truth can come out. He demanded immediate release of Sudarshan Singh Wazir, Harjinder Singh Raina and Jagpal Singh who he said were fixed on false charges.

Other representing the group were Mohinder Singh, Charanveer Singh, Gajan Singh, Darvinder Singh, Ravinder Singh Sarpanch, Charanjit Singh Retd. SDM, Prof. Yudhveer Singh Corporator, Paramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh Chhotu, Surjit Singh, Manmohan Singh, Kuldeep Singh Malik, Kulwant Singh, Rasbir Singh, Paramjit Singh Raina Ex-Corporator, Tejpal Singh, Kultar Singh, Surinder Singh Dutta, Dheeraj Singh, Santokh Singh, Hardev Singh, Jagmohan Singh and others were present.