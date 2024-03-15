Search
International

Yemen’s Houthis May Have Game-Changing Hypersonic Missile Posing Risks to Red Sea Trade Routes

As tensions continue to rise in the volatile Red Sea region, new reports indicate the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen may have acquired a dangerous new weapon – a hypersonic missile. According to sources cited by Russian state media, the Houthis have successfully tested a solid-fueled missile capable of speeds around Mach 8, nearly 8 times the speed of sound.

If proven accurate, this would pose major challenges for interception and represent a significant upgrade to the Houthis' arsenal. Hypersonic weapons fly much faster and more maneuverably than traditional ballistic missiles, making them far harder to track and shoot down. Their ability to change course at such extreme velocities opens up dangerous new possibilities.

While the claims still require verification, the implications could be immense. Not only might this endanger coalition forces patrolling the strategic Red Sea and Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, but it could threaten commercial shipping routes that are vital to global trade. Over 10% of all seaborne trade passes through these waters. Any disruptions there risk sparking economic ripples around the .

The Houthis have already shown willingness to target civilian vessels, likely to put pressure on their opponents. A hypersonic capability, even if in early stages, might embolden such risky maneuvers. All sides have an urgent interest in defusing tensions before dangerous new weapons alter the dynamics. As talks resume between the U.S. and Iran, addressing this looming security threat must be a top priority. The stability of global commerce depends on it.

