How to Upgrade Your Sleep Routine: Expert Tips for Women on Prioritizing Quality Rest

With constant commitments both within and outside of the home, establishing a consistent sleep routine can easily fall by the wayside for many driven women. However, getting adequate, high-quality rest is crucial for long-term health and wellness. As we recognize World Sleep Day 2024, let's explore why zzz's should be a priority for female wellness- and practical strategies recommended by doctors to boost sleep quality.

Research shows sleep needs often differ between genders, with women generally requiring more shut-eye than men. But modern demands frequently cause women to short-change their slumber. Problems like insomnia also disproportionately impact the fairer sex, especially as hormones fluctuate with age.

Lack of quality sleep puts women at risk for various mental and physical issues over time. But local sleep specialist Dr. Murarji Ghadge maintains all is not lost. Minor adjustments to bedtime habits can significantly improve conditions and overall well-being. Key recommendations include sticking to a set routine, powering down electronics before bed, managing stress, and ensuring a tranquil environment.

For optimal health in both the short and long-run, Dr. Ghadge advises women- especially younger individuals- make rest a non-negotiable priority. By following these expert-backed tips, busy ladies can prioritize self-care and quality ZZZs and reap myriad cognitive, emotional and physical benefits for years to come.