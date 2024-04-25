Vodafone Idea to get new lease of life with Rs 18,000 crore fundraise

In a major boost for the struggling telecom operator, Vodafone Idea has announced plans to raise Rs 18,000 crore through a follow-on public offering. Speaking to reporters at the listing event, company Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said this fundraise will provide the telecom major with a “fresh lease of life”.

Vodafone Idea has been facing immense challenges in recent years with declining subscriber numbers and losses due to the cut-throat competition in the industry. However, Birla is confident that this large capital infusion will help strengthen the company's network and bolster its position in the market.

The Chairman stated the priority now will be on expanding 4G coverage and selectively introducing 5G services in key markets. This strategic network expansion is aimed at improving customer experience and retaining existing users. Birla also hopes it will aid in adding new subscribers over the coming quarters.

With the financial health of the organization set to improve significantly, Vodafone Idea can aggressively focus on business goals. The chairman refused to comment on recent reports around stake sale in Indus Towers. However, the positive sentiments expressed about this fundraise signaling a turnaround suggest the company is committed to emerging from the crisis period.

The fresh funding round has sparked renewed optimism around Vodafone Idea's future. Investors will closely monitor how the telco utilizes these funds and whether it can start gaining ground back in the highly competitive Indian telecom space. Customer additions and average revenue per user in upcoming earnings will be key metrics to watch.