BusinessAxis Bank's Stock Rises by Over 5% Following Q4 Results
Axis Bank’s Stock Rises by Over 5% Following Q4 Results

The stock advanced 5.19 per cent to Rs 1,119 on the BSE. At the NSE, it climbed 5.29 per cent to Rs 1,119.50 apiece.

Shares of Axis Bank on Thursday climbed more than 5 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,599 crore during the March 2024 quarter.

It was the biggest gainer among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms.

Axis Bank on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,599 crore during the March 2024 quarter, but expressed concerns over deposit accretion in the new fiscal.

On a standalone basis, it reported a net profit of Rs 7,130 crore in the January-March period.

The bank had posted a loss in the year-ago period as a result of the impact of the acquisition of Citi's retail .

Sequentially, the bank's net profit grew 17 per cent, as compared to Rs 6,071 crore earnings recorded in the preceding quarter of FY24.

Vodafone Idea to get new lease of life with Rs 18,000 crore fundraise
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

