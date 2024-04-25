Axis Bank’s Stock Rises by Over 5% Following Q4 Results

The stock advanced 5.19 per cent to Rs 1,119 on the BSE. At the NSE, it climbed 5.29 per cent to Rs 1,119.50 apiece.

Shares of Axis Bank on Thursday climbed more than 5 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,599 crore during the March 2024 quarter.

