Netanyahu Draws Parallel Between US University Protesters and 1930s Nazis, Saying ‘We’ve Witnessed Similarities in History…’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemns “antisemitic surge” in the United States amid campus protests.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has slammed “an antisemitic surge” in the United States in his recent video amid anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian protests seen on almost 21 campuses across the states

“What's happening in America's college campuses is horrific,” Netanyahu started the video.

“Antisemitic mobs have taken over leading universities. They call for the annihilation of Israel. They attack Jewish students. They attack Jewish faculty, ” he added..

Netanyahu denounces the antisemitic trend

“This is reminiscent of what happened in German universities in the 1930s. It's unconscionable. It has to be stopped. It has to be condemned and condemned unequivocally. But that's not what happened. The response of several university presidents was shameful,” the Israeli PM condemned.

The Israeli Prime Minister lamented the response—or lack thereof—of several university presidents, labelling it as “shameful.” He called upon leaders at all levels to recognize the severity of the issue and take decisive measures.

“Now, fortunately, state, local, federal officials, many of them have responded differently but there has to be more. More has to be done,” Netanyahu urged.

“It has to be done not only because they attack Israel, that's bad enough, not only because they want to kill Jews wherever they are, that's bad enough, it's also when you listen to them, it's also because they say not only, ‘Death to Israel. Death to the Jews,' but ‘death to America.'”

Netanyahu warned against the “exponential rise of antisemitism throughout America and throughout Western societies as Israel tries to defend itself against genocidal terrorists, genocidal terrorists who hide behind civilians.”

“As Israel tries to defend itself against genocidal terrorists, genocidal terrorists who hide behind civilians,” he stated, “Yet it is Israel that is falsely accused of genocide, Israel that is falsely accused of starvation and all sundry war crimes. It's all one big libel.”

“But that's not new.”

“We've seen in history that antisemitic attacks were always preceded by vilification and slander… We have to stop antisemitism because antisemitism is the canary in the coal mine. It always precedes larger conflagrations that engulf the entire world,” Netanyahu expressed.

The Israeli Prime Minister concluded his impassioned plea by rallying: “So I ask all of you, Jews and non-Jews alike, who are concerned with our common future and our common values to do one thing: stand up, speak up, be counted. Stop antisemitism now.”