Vacant posts, improper PT ratio, lack of infra tell sad state of affairs: AAP

JAMMU, Nov 9: Terming poor state of Government education sector in Jammu and Kashmir as a sign of failure of successive Governments, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today said that vacant posts, improper pupil-teacher (PT) ratio, lack of basic infrastructure and building less Government schools show that there is a vast scope of development in the sector which otherwise is one of the most important sectors for any Government.

Addressing a press conference here today, State senior spokesperson of AAP Jagdeep Singh said that like any other area, education is one of the most important sectors in J&K also as education is considered as the backbone of society but unfortunately Government education sector has not seen required development and upliftment since decades due to lack seriousness from successive Governments.Ranging from slow and improper upgradation of existing schools to poor implementation of schemes, education sector in Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed one of the worst callous handling by successive governments, he said, adding, “It is because of this failure of successive governments that a number of Government schools in J&K and especially in hilly districts like Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Chenab valley and parts of Kashmir valley are without a good building and many of these schools are either being run from temporary structures like tents or in rented accommodations.”He further added that work on construction of new buildings of hundreds of schools in J&K is going on since years and decades but is hanging midway due to paucity of funds which clearly shows that J&K Government gives least priority to the education sector and not much concern is paid.

Jagdeep Singh further mentioned about improper pupil teacher ratio, lack of basic infrastructure including desks, dilapidated buildings as a sorry state of affairs which can even narrate hardships being faced by children studying in Government schools of J&K.Mentioning about AAP’s education model in Delhi which has gained international level recognition, Singh said that this model will also be replicated in J&K once AAP Government comes into office.