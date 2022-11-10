LAHDC seeks constitutional safeguards for Ladakh

Leh, Nov 09: As decided during the General Council meeting for the review of the District Capex Budget on November 5, a special session of the General Council Meeting of LAHDC Leh was conducted today under the chairmanship of the Chairman/CEC, Tashi Gyalson.

The meeting was attended by Dy Chairman, Tsering Angchuk; EC RDD, Tashi Namgyal Yakzee; EC Minority Affairs, Ghulam Mehdi; EC Agriculture, Stanzin Chosphel; DC/CEO LAHDC Leh, Shrikant Suse; Leader of Opposition, Tsering Namgyal, and the Councillors representing different constituencies of LAHDC Leh including Nominated Councillors.

Threadbare discussion took place on the two resolutions moved in the august house. The first resolution was moved by Executive Councillor for Agriculture, Stanzin Chosphel stating the need for a Constitutional safeguard for Ladakh under a suitable provision of the Indian Constitution as per the aspiration of the people of Ladakh, and the second one was moved by Councillor Lower Leh/Leader of the Opposition, Tsering Namgyal seeking Constitutional Safeguard on the lines of 6th Schedule of the Indian Constitution.During the question hours, all the elected representatives of the Hill Council, Leh debated on the two agendas discussing the advantages as well as the drawbacks of the resolution moved.

After a detailed discussion, the house passed the resolution moved by Executive Councillor, Stanzin Chosphel thus seeking the Central Government’s intervention in fulfilling the aspiration of the people of Ladakh with the need for having safeguard for the protection of land, employment, socio-economy, culture, environment and trade.

CEC Tashi Gyalson appreciated the active participation of all the Councillors during the day-long session. He mentioned that every member of the house has shown their concern on the need for having a proper safeguard protecting the interest of the people of Ladakh in every sector, and further hoped that the Union Government under the able leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Home Minister, Amit Shah would definitely take a major decision in the interest of the people of Ladakh in this regard.