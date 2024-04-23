back to top
Usha Uthup reflects on receiving the Padma Bhushan: “While it’s expected for classical singers to be honored, for artists like us…”

By: Northlines

Date:

Singer Usha Uthup, who recently has recently been conferred with Padma Bhushan, says while it is natural from classical singers and dancers to be awarded for their , she is grateful for the honour and recognition.

Veteran singer Usha Uthup expressed immense happiness upon receiving the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. Usha Uthup told ANI, “I am so, so happy. I am overflowing with joy…tears are visible in my eyes, you all can see. For me, this is the biggest moment of my life… to be recognised and appreciated by your country and, of course, by your government. What more could one ask for, truly?”

Speaking on the importance of the award, Usha said, “I feel so good because if you are a classical singer or a classical dancer, or if you are classical in your art, then it's natural to receive an award eventually. But for people like us… we are ordinary people, so to be chosen for the Padma award is such a huge thing… because I only believe in peace and brotherhood, and I only believe that together, as a united force, we can do things for each other… make them smile through my music. That's all I'm interested in.”

In a career spanning over five decades, Usha Uthup has enthralled audiences with several hit songs such as “Ramba Ho Ho”, “Hari Om Hari”, “Koi Yahan Aha,” “One Two Cha Cha Cha” and “Darling” among others. Her unique and powerful voice has helped her create a niche for herself in the music industry. Usha has also acted in a few films.

Director of CEPA Council highlights how partnerships in fintech, aviation, and clean energy technology will fuel the growth narrative of India and the UAE.
