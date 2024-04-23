back to top
BJP Drops Ladakh MP Namgyal, Names Local Council Chief Tashi Gyalson As Candidate

By: Northlines

New Delhi, Apr 23: The BJP on Tuesday named Tashi Gyalson as its candidate from Lok Sabha seat, dropping sitting MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.
Gyalson is the chairman-cum-chief executive councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council in .

Namgyal had hit the headlines in 2019 with his viral speech in Lok Sabha to defend the Narendra Modi government's decision to repeal Article 370 and making Ladakh as a separate Union Territory.
The BJP's decision to drop Namgyal comes amid resentment towards the ruling party among a section of Buddhists in Leh.
The local sources said Gyalson, who is also a lawyer, is in a better position to maintain the BJP's hold over the seat, which also includes Muslim-majority .
Polling is scheduled for May 20 in the constituency.

