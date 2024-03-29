Ukraine battles war adversity to qualify for Euro 2024 amid Russian invasion

When Ukraine took on Iceland in a Euro 2024 qualifying match late last month, there was more at stake than just a tournament berth. For the Ukrainian team and citizens, it was a chance to unite and celebrate amid unfathomable suffering from Russia’s ongoing invasion. Against a backdrop of bombardment and upheaval back home, Ukraine showed true grit and spirit to defeat Iceland 2-1 and punch their ticket to Euro 2024 in Germany.

The players fed off energy from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and soldiers watching from trenches under fire. Millions of displaced citizens also found brief respite in the historic victory. Ukraine had earlier edged out Bosnia 2-1 in another comeback, bringing joy to those grappling with lost lives and ruined cities since Russia’s invasion in 2022.

For players with family in the war-torn regions under Russian occupation, qualifying carried deep emotional significance beyond sport. Vice-captain Taras Stepanenko and defender Oleksandr Karavayev have loved ones in Donetsk and Kherson regions respectively. Their defiance on pitch represented Ukraine’s unbending resolve to fightoff invaders threatening its very existence.

Coach Serhiy Rebrov said “This win is for our people, for the soldiers who are protecting our freedom.” Players led by captain Oleksandr Zinchenko marched around the stadium, saluting the “ZSU” army defending their homeland under attack. Qualifying ensures Ukraine maintains a global platform to highlight their plight and seek support against overwhelming military aggression.

With airports bombed and domestic football suspended for months, Ukrainians overcame immense adversities to take their place among Europe’s elite again. As the young nation continues to battle for survival and sovereignty, their inspiring Euro 2024 campaign shows Ukraine’s indomitable spirit that can never be defeated.