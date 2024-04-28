back to top
IndiaDrone from Pakistan recovered in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
India

Drone from Pakistan recovered in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

By: Northlines

Date:

Amritsar, Apr 28: In a joint operation, troops of Border Security Forces and police recovered a drone adjacent to village Rajoke in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, officials said on Sunday.   BSF Frontier Punjab, in a post on X, said, “On 28th April 2024, based on information by BSF intelligence set up about the presence of a drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district, a joint search operation by BSF troops with Punjab Police was conducted in the suspected area.”

“During the search operation, at about 11:00 am, troops successfully recovered one drone in broken condition from a farming field adjacent to village Rajoke in Tarn Taran District,” it said.   “A reliable information and coordinated efforts of BSF and Punjab police resulted in yet another recovery of an illicit drone from across the border,” it added.

 

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

