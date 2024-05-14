back to top
Search
IndiaLok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi files nomination from Varanasi
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi files nomination from Varanasi

By: Northlines

Date:

VARANASI, May 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat after offering prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and the Kaal Bhairav temple here.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was among those present at the collectorate when Modi filed his papers.
He is eyeing a hattrick in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, which he had won for the first time in 2014.
In a post in Hindi on X, Modi said, “My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable and incomparable… all I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words!”
The prime minister held a dazzling roadshow in Varanasi a day ago and vowed to do a lot more to serve the holy city in his third term. A day later, he posted a clip from his Monday’s roadshow on ‘X’ and said, “The love and blessings that my family members of Kashi showered on me during the road show has become an unforgettable moment in my life.”
Voting in Varanasi will take place in the seventh phase on June 1.

Previous article
Advocates cannot be sued under Consumer Protection Act for professional negligence: Supreme Court
Next article
Wholesale Inflation Rises For Second Month In A Row In April At 1.26 Pc
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Tarigami Expresses Concern Over Power Crisis In Kashmir

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 14: Expressing concern over the power crisis...

Jammu And Kashmir | Pakistani Intruder Arrested Near LoC

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 14:  A Pakistani intruder was arrested from...

Abrogation of Article 370 showing result in J-K’s poll percentage: Shah

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 14:  The Narendra Modi Government’s decision...

Wholesale Inflation Rises For Second Month In A Row In April At 1.26 Pc

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 14: The wholesale inflation rose for...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Criticism Leveled at Prince Harry for Reviewing Troops in a Manner...

Blackstone, GIC and ADIA in talks for majority stake in snacks...

Tarigami Expresses Concern Over Power Crisis In Kashmir