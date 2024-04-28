back to top
Search
WorldPakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif appoints Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as Deputy PM
World

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif appoints Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as Deputy PM

By: Northlines

Date:

Islamabad, Apr 28: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister with immediate effect, Samaa TV reported.

The decision was announced through a notification released by the Cabinet Division. The development marks a strategic move within the government's leadership hierarchy, Samaa TV reported.

The decision was announced while Shehbaz Sharif is on a visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the Economic Forum.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar is currently serving as Pakistan's Foreign Minister. He has been also included in the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Earlier in March, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the reconstitution of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), replacing the finance minister with the foreign minister, Geo News reported.

The president, acting on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, established the eight-member CCI in accordance with Article 153 of the Constitution, as stated in a notification.

The CCI, chaired by Shehbaz Sharif, comprises all four chief ministers alongside other council members. The notification also confirms the inclusion of Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister Khawaja Asif, and Safron Minister Amir Muqam, according to Geo News.

The Council of Common Interests holds significant authority as the primary decision-making body in the nation. It adjudicates various matters, including the distribution of natural resources, especially in cases where disputes arise between the central government and provincial authorities, according to Geo News report.

Dar served as the Pakistan's Finance Minister during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government that came to power after Imran Khan's ouster in 2022.

 

 

Previous article
Delhi Cong Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns, says party unit was against alliance with AAP
Next article
Drone from Pakistan recovered in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

From Karachi to Chennai: Pakistani teen’s journey for a new heart

Northlines Northlines -
KARACHI/CHENNAI, Apr 28: The heartwarming story of a 19-year-old...

Chants of ‘shame on you’ greet guests arriving for annual White House correspondents’ dinner

Northlines Northlines -
Washington, Apr 28: An election-year roast of President Joe...

In A First, 60-Year-Old Wins Miss Universe Buenos Aires Beauty Pageant

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez, a 60-year-old Argentine, shattered...

Emergency slide falls off Delta Air Lines plane, forcing pilots to return to JFK in New York

Northlines Northlines -
New York, Apr 27: An emergency slide fell off...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

TMC worker killed in ‘factional fighting’ in Kolkata

Mann to meet Kejriwal in Tihar again on April 30

Sunita denied permission to meet Kejriwal in jail: AAP sources