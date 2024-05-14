back to top
Blackstone, GIC and ADIA in talks for majority stake in snacks business of Haldiram’s

By: Northlines

Date:

Major Investment Firms Eye Stake in Iconic Indian Snack Brand

Leading global investment firms Blackstone, GIC and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are reportedly holding discussions to acquire a majority stake in the snack food of renowned Indian brand Haldiram's. As per sources familiar with the development, the consortium led by private equity giant Blackstone has submitted a non-binding bid for a 75% stake in Haldiram's snacks division.

Haldiram's is a household name in renowned for its wide array of traditional Indian snacks as well as its restaurant business serving local and global cuisines. The potential deal is aimed at the company's immensely popular snacks segment. Sources state the talks are currently at a nascent stage, with key points like final stake percentage and valuation yet to be determined.

Last year, it was reported that business conglomerate Tata Group had engaged in discussions for acquiring majority control of both Haldiram's snacks and restaurant operations. However, those negotiations have now concluded without a deal. If finalized, the valuation for Blackstone-led group's stake purchase is estimated to be up to $8.5 billion based on Haldiram's strong brand power and market standing.

Representatives from Haldiram's and Blackstone declined to offer an official comment on the ongoing discussion. GIC and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority also did not reply to queries, though sources confirm their involvement as partners to Blackstone's non-binding bid proposal. The deal, if successful, would see some of the 's biggest investment institutions join hands to acquire a prominent stake in one of India's most iconic food brands.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

