TMC worker killed in ‘factional fighting’ in Kolkata

A Trinamool Congress worker was killed in Baguiati area adjoining Kolkata allegedly in a clash between two factions of the party, the police said on Sunday. A confrontation took place in Arjunpur West Para in Baguiati on Saturday night, escalating into brick-batting by both sides, in which one person, identified as Sanjeev Das aka Potla, was severely injured and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, a police officer said. Eleven cases, including those related to the Arms Act, were earlier registered against Das, she said.

A total of 13 people have been arrested in connection with the incident, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway.