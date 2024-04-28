TMC worker killed in ‘factional fighting’ in Kolkata

back to top
A Trinamool Congress worker was killed in Baguiati area adjoining Kolkata allegedly in a clash between two factions of the party, the police said on Sunday.  A confrontation took place in Arjunpur West Para in Baguiati on Saturday night, escalating into brick-batting by both sides, in which one person, identified as Sanjeev Das aka Potla, was severely injured and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, a police officer said.  Eleven cases, including those related to the Arms Act, were earlier registered against Das, she said.

A total of 13 people have been arrested in connection with the incident, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

