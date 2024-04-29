back to top
Search
JammuVillage Defence Guard killed in gunfight with terrorists, search operation on
JammuJammu Kashmir

Village Defence Guard killed in gunfight with terrorists, search operation on

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, Apr 28: A Village Guard (VDG) member was killed in a gunfight with recently infiltrated terrorists in a remote village in Udhampur district early Sunday, a senior police officer said.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Anand Jain, who rushed to the area to supervise the anti-terrorist operation, said a massive search operation is on to track down and neutralize the terrorists who have infiltrated from Pakistan.

The ADGP said two groups of terrorists are believed to be present in the area after they recently infiltrated from across the border.

Jain led the wreath laying ceremony of slain VDG member Mohd Sharief at Basantgarh police station this evening and saluted his supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udhampur-Reasi range, Rayees Mohd Bhat and other officers from police and CRPF also paid floral tributes to the martyr.

“We got information about the presence of terrorists (in Panara village of Basantgarh) late Saturday night and activated police and VDG members. Because the information was not pin-pointed and we have a vast jungle area, the area domination patrols were launched,” Jain told reporters after the Sharief's body was dispatched to his home at village Khaned for last rites.

He said one of the parties came under fire while moving towards Chochru Gala heights around 7:45 am and in the ensuing encounter, the VDG member laid down his life.

Reinforcements from police, CRPF and Army were rushed and the whole area was cordoned off to track down the terrorists and neutralize them, the officer said.

Officials said the army made two helicopter sorties to drop para-commandos deep inside the dense forest to eliminate the terrorists.

The ADGP said two groups of terrorists are believed to be present in the area after they recently infiltrated from across the border.

 “Where from the terrorists have infiltrated is a matter of investigation which is going on but it is certain that this group is a freshly infiltrated one,” he said when asked about possible infiltration of the terrorists through the Border from adjoining Kathua district.

He said the strength of the two groups, as per preliminary investigation, is between four and six but their affiliation is not known immediately. “We are working on various inputs and the area is being sanitized to hunt them down with deployment of additional forces.”

Earlier, official sources said there was information about movement of two separate groups of terrorists, who infiltrated recently, from Kathua to Basantgarh.

One of the groups with five members was confronted, while there was no trace of the other group, which has four members and whose movement was last reported in the Machedi top area bordering Kathua, they said.

The sources said the terrorists are believed to have infiltrated through the International Border from Kathua district and are heading to via Chenab valley, taking advantage of the thick forest.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kumar, a VDG member, demanded equipping them with automatic weapons to take on the terrorists effectively.

“We are ready and will not allow them to settle down,” he said.

This was after a long time that an encounter took place in Basantgarh, once a hub of terror activities, before it was cleared of terrorism by the security forces about two decades ago.

Previous article
TMC worker killed in ‘factional fighting’ in Kolkata
Next article
4 tourists die, 2 missing as Cab plunges into river in Sonamarg LG expresses grief
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

3 arrested in Miran Sahib firing incident, case solved

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Apr 28: Police on Sunday said that...

No imminent flood threat in valley: I&FC Deptt

Northlines Northlines -
Says level at all water bodies in Kashmir below...

Use power of vote to defeat traditional parties in J&K: Bukhari

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 28: Urging people to use their voting...

Rains drench plains, snow over higher reaches in J&K

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Apr 28: Rains drenched plains while snowfall...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Talks with China going on smoothly, India will never bow down:...

‘Shehzada’ insulted Maharajas, but silent on atrocities by Nawabs: PM’s attack...

3 arrested in Miran Sahib firing incident, case solved