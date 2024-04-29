back to top
4 tourists die, 2 missing as Cab plunges into river in Sonamarg LG expresses grief

Srinagar, Apr 28: Four tourists including two women, died and two others are missing after a passenger Cab skidded off the road and plunged into Nallah Sindh in the tourist resort of Sonamarg, Ganderbal district on Sunday.

Two passengers are still missing and efforts are on to locate them, police said.

Three passengers including the driver of the vehicle were rescued during the operation; among them, one seriously injured was shifted to the Sher-e- Institution of Medical Science (SKIMS) Soura in Srinagar for treatment, traffic police said.

The ill-fated vehicle carrying nine people was on its way to Srinagar from Sonamarg when it met with an accident at Hung area and fell into the gushing waters of Nallah Sind on the Srinagar- highway.

Four dead bodies, including two women, have been retrieved from the Nallah River so far, they said.

The identity of the dead and other passengers is yet to be ascertained, they said.

Soon after the accident, a massive rescue operation was launched by the police, Army, civil administration, locals, SDRF, and NDRF. The operation was going on in spite of the rain in the areas, they said.

Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Sonamarg today.

In a condolence message, the Lt Governor said: “I am deeply saddened to learn about the loss of precious lives in an unfortunate road accident in Sonamarg, Ganderbal today. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. I have issued instructions to the District Administration to render all necessary assistance, as provided in rule, to the affected persons”.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

