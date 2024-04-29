back to top
Property worth lakhs seized under UAPA in Pulwama
Jammu Kashmir

Property worth lakhs seized under UAPA in Pulwama

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Apr 28: In a significant move to counter-terrorism, the - police on Sunday seized a property worth lacs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, Jammu and Kashmir police said.

The property was used by terrorists for carrying out anti- activities. The seizure was made in Pulwama district.

The property in question is a single-storey residential house located in Monghama Pulwama, which was used by terrorists for their shelter and stay.

The logistic support to the terrorists was provided by the house owner Mohammad Lateef Kar, who allegedly has links to terrorist activities.

The property is now under official seizure, prohibiting any transfer, lease, disposal, or alteration without prior permission from the designated authority.

This seizure is pursuant to FIR No. 315/2023 U/S 16, 18, 19 20, 38 and 39 UA(P) Act of police station pulwama.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) enacted in 1967 empowers law enforcement to detain individuals involved in unlawful activities posing a threat to the state.

The law's main objective is to prevent unlawful activities that threaten 's sovereignty and integrity.

4 tourists die, 2 missing as Cab plunges into river in Sonamarg LG expresses grief
Victims of land sinking want Govt aid to rebuild shattered lives
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

